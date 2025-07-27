PM Modi To Visit Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple In Tamil Nadu: All About It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district today, as part of the concluding ceremony of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. During the visit, the Prime Minister will take part in a series of events, including the release of a commemorative coin and the offering of Ganga water at the ancient Brihadisvara Temple.

The once-imperial Chola capital has been transformed into a festive hub for the occasion, with garlands, flags, and heightened security arrangements in place. Over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed ahead of the high-profile visit.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, having arrived on July 26.

All About The Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple