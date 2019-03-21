AIADMK Lawmaker Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Reading Newspaper

AIADMK lawmaker R Kanagaraj represented Sulur constituency in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

An AIADMK lawmaker died this morning reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. R Kanagaraj, who represented Sulur constituency in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, had a cardiac arrest while he was reading the newspaper. He was 67.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami and several other ministers are expected to go to Coimbatore to pay their last respects.

He was an agriculturalist by profession.

With Mr Kanagaraj's death, the AIADMK's strength in the Tamil Nadu assembly has come down to 113, five short of a majority. The total vacancy in the assembly has touched 22.

Election to 18 of these seats have been scheduled for April 18 along with the national election . The results of the bypolls would determine the survival of the AIADMK government.

The opposition DMK has approached the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to hold polls for the other three seats too, saying cases are pending in court and that there is no order barring the conduct of polls.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.