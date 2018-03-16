AIADMK Leader Sacked After He Backs No Confidence Motion Against Centre

A statement issued in Chennai by the party's Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami asked party members not to have any contact with Mr Palanisamy.
According to the statement, the former MP acted in a manner bringing disrepute to the party.
Mr Palanisamy, who was the first to oppose the election of the now jailed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala as party General Secretary, had taken a stand slightly different from that of the party leadership over the no-trust vote introduced in the Lok Sabha by the TDP.
While the AIADMK statement was silent on the reasons for the dismissal, Palanisamy had told IANS earlier: "If the centre refuses to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) as the Supreme Court ordered, the AIADMK may support the no-trust motion."
Reacting to his dismissal, Mr Palanisamy said: "I am not taking back what I had said. I fail to understand as to what is wrong in my statement.
