AIADMK Fumes Over Vandalism Of Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Statue

A statue of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran was on Tuesday found damaged in Thanjavur, with the opposition AIADMK strongly condemning the incident and called for action against the "anti-social elements" behind the vandalism.

The bust of Ramachandran, the AIADMK founder who is more popularly known as MGR, at North Main Street was found removed from the pedestal by some party workers this morning, police said, adding investigation was on into the matter. Tense moments prevailed for some time as party workers gathered at the spot.

The AIADMK strongly reacted to the incident, alleging the role of "anti-social elements" behind the damage to the party founder's bust.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and AIADMK Joint Coordinator, K Palaniswami slammed any attempts to "malign Puratchi Thalaivar" (Revolutionary leader) and urged the government to quickly act on the matter.

In a series of tweets, he hailed the late chief minister's pro-people measures aimed at the poorer sections of the society and said he therefore was etched in the hearts of people forever.

"I strongly condemn the damaging of MGR's statue in Thanjavur by anti-social elements. The government should take stringent action against those maligning Puratchi Thalaivar and attempting to disturb public peace. Further, if such mischievous incidents continue, there would be serious consequences," the former Chief Minister said.

He said the party workers will not remain silent over such incidents, while asserting that these would not dent the popularity of the late leader, also a yesteryear matinee idol.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran also slammed the incident, saying damage caused to statues of leaders in the state should be stopped, alluding to earlier similar instances of vandalism of statues of rationalist leader and Dravidar Kazhagam founder EV Ramasamy Periar.

He called for stringent police action against those involved in today's incident.