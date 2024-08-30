Actor Kutti Padmini Says Sexual Harassment Rampant in Tamil Film Industry

Kutti Padmini said even she was sexually harassed as a child artist.

Ripples of the massive shake up in the Malayalam film industry over massive allegations of sexual exploitation, has reached neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Popular actor and television serial producer Kutti Padmini has now alleged rampant sexual harassment in the Tamil television show industry, and said many women "have committed suicide" over it. In an exclusive interview to NDTV, she also expressed concern over the ban imposed by the Tamil film industry on singer Chimayi and actor Sri Reddy, who had raised sexual harassment allegations in the past.

"This is a profession like any other - doctors, lawyers, IT person. Why it has to be a flesh trade? It is very wrong,' she said.

"Directors and technicians demand sexual obligations from women artistes in tv serials," Kutti Padmini told NDTV. "Many women do not complain as sexual harassment can't be proved. Some women tolerate this as they earn well," she added.

Moreover, being a whistleblower inevitably brings adverse results, she said. Complainants are banned by the industry, she added, citing the cases of singer Chinmayi and actor Sri Reddy.

Chinmayi was banned by actor Radha Ravi, after she supported those who had named him. The action was on the ground that she had not renewed her membership. Sri Reddy was not given membership card for the actors association which means she cannot even work for television serials.

To add insult to injury, no headway is made in investigations into sexual harassment allegations in Tamil cinema, she added. "I read that Suresh Gopi has said 'Where is the proof'. How can anyone give proof? They can do lie-detector test like the CBI is doing," she said.

State minister Swaminathan told reporters that the authorities have not received any complaints about sexual harassment from the industry.

Kutti Padmini said even she was sexually harassed as a child artist. "I was thrown out of a Hindi film when my mom raised the issue," she said explaining the difficulties in building evidence against perpetrators.

The Malayalam film industry is facing a major crisis after the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the industry was made public earlier this month. It contains accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. It was followed by a spate of allegations from various women artistes and other workers.

The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. "The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," the Kerala Police have said in a statement.