7 Drown After Getting Stuck In Quicksand In Tamil Nadu River

The victims reportedly got stuck in sand while taking bath in river Gedilam.

Seven people from a family, including three children, drowned after getting caught in quicksand while bathing in a river in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Sunday.

The victims were reportedly taking a bath in the Gedilam river when they were stuck in sand.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed grief and has announced Rs 5 lakh for the family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Mr Stalin called for steps to prevent such incidents. Warning signs should be placed near water bodies, he said.

Officials concerned should impart first aid training to people, especially those staying near water bodies, to help in times of crises, he added.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, the Raj Bhavan said on its official Twitter handle.