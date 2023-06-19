5 Killed, 80 Injured As Two Busses Collide Head-On In Tamil Nadu: Police

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a compensation.

Five people were killed and at least 80 were injured as two buses collided head-on in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district today. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were damaged. Immediately after the crash, members of the public and police rushed the injured to the hospital.

"One of the tyres of the two buses burst following which the vehicle lost control and veered to the right side of the road, crashing head-on with another bus coming from the opposite side," senior Cuddalore police officer R Rajaram told NDTV.

The drivers of both buses were killed in the crash. One bus was traveling to Tiruvannamalai, and the other bus, which had a tyre blowout, was traveling from Panruti in the opposite direction.

The injured passengers were admitted to the government hospital in the district. Those critically injured have been shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Research in Puducherry.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the dead, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries. He has also deputed two ministers to ensure the injured are given good treatment.