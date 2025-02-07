Advertisement
Tamil Nadu Headmistress Among 5 Arrested For Sex Harassment Of Class 4 Girl

The incident led to massive protests by parents in Trichy's Manapparai

Tamil Nadu Headmistress Among 5 Arrested For Sex Harassment Of Class 4 Girl
Police said they have filed a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act
Chennai:

Five office bearers of a private school including the trustee and headmistress have been arrested for sexually harassing a Class 4 girl student in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, the police said.

The incident led to massive protests by parents in Trichy's Manapparai.

The student was allegedly sexually harassed by the school correspondent's husband, Vasantha Kumar, who is the trustee, the authorities said.

The nine-year-old student narrated the horrific ordeal to her parents, who then filed a complaint with the police. Action was taken on the basis of a complaint by her grandmother.

The police said they have filed a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The trustee allegedly sent the class teacher away and sexually harassed the girl on Thursday, the police said.

Angry locals blocked traffic and ransacked school properties.

Tamil Nadu, Sex Abuse, Tamil Nadu Class 4
