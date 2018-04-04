30 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasadam' At Temple In Tamil Nadu

Use of spoilt ghee for the 'prasadam'and lack of maintenance of the utensil used for cooking caused food poisoning, police said.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: April 04, 2018 20:28 IST
People complained of sickness and vomiting following which they were hospitalised (Representational)

Coimbatore:  At least 30 people fell ill after consuming 'prasadam' at a temple in Mettupalayam, police said Wednesday.

The devotees, including two children and women, took 'pongal' at the Sri Selvamuthu Mariammal Temple last night, they said.

Shortly afterwards, they complained of sickness and vomiting following which they were hospitalised, they added.

Inquiry revealed that the use of spoilt ghee for the 'prasadam' (offering) and lack of maintenance of the utensil used for cooking caused food poisoning, police said.

