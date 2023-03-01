3 Tamil Nadu Schoolboys Run Over By SUV, College Student Arrested: Police

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the boys' families.

Three boys on their way to school were run over by a car and killed in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district on Tuesday, police said. The driver of the car has been arrested.

Rafique and siblings Vijay and Suriya, all aged under 13 years, were cycling on the service lane along the highway when an SUV hit them.

The driver of the car, a college student, was coming back from a trip to Yelagiri hill with his friends when he lost control of his vehicle and swerved on to the service lane near Vaniyambadi.

Senior police officer M S Muthusamy told NDTV the driver was not drunk and has been charged with rash and negligent driving causing death.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the tragic death of students and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh to their families.