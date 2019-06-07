3 Student Suicides In Tamil Nadu Over NEET Raise Pitch To Scrap Exam

Monisha, N Vaishiya and Ritushree (left to right) committed suicide after the NEET result.

Three girl students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu in the last two days after failing to crack the medical entrance exam NEET. The suicides - after the results were declared on Wednesday - have prompted the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu to strongly pitch for exempting the state from the test, a two-year-old demand.

An 18-year-old girl from the fishing community was found hanging in her house near Villupuram, 170 km from Chennai. M Monisha allegedly committed suicide after she could not crack the exam for the second time this year. "She could not succeed in her previous attempt last year and the girl this year has got a very low score in NEET," a district police official told news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, two girls from the towns of Tirupur and Pattukottai ended their lives following their failure in NEET or National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. Ritushree, the Tirpurur student, was the daughter of labourers who worked in the hosiery industry. The student from Pattukottai has been identified as N Vaishiya.

Monisha, the teenager who committed suicide on Thursday, had completed her Class 12 from a reputed school in Erode district. Belonging to the fishermen community, she studied hard for the exam for a year and was dejected due to her failure, the official said.

While families blame it on the tough exam, the police said they have not found no suicide notes in the three cases.

59,785 students qualified in the NEET exam from Tamil Nadu this year.

At least six students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu over NEET in the last two years. Tamil Nadu had banned NEET for nine years. However, the BJP-led government at the centre has refused to renew the exemption.

The back-to-back suicides of students have also prompted students organisations to call for protests across the state demanding that the AIADMK government seek exemption from the medical test.

DMK chief MK Stalin said his party's lawmakers would take up the issue in parliament. The Congress and the Left in Tamil Nadu too have backed the DMK's demand of scrapping the exam in the state.

Legislator TTV Dhinakaran, who heads the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, said the student was the daughter of a leader of his party's fishermen union. "There is for sure an end to the trying times triggered by NEET," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)