3 Killed, As Many Injured As Toilet Wall Collapses At Tamil Nadu School

Three children were killed after a wall in a Tamil Nadu school collapsed today. Three others were injured and are being treated at a local hospital.

The toilet wall of the Schaffter Higher Secondary School in the TiruneIveli collapsed today morning. TiruneIveli is 600 km south of the state capital Chennai.

Police say that the toilet was located in front of the school's primary wing. The school building is 130-year-old and is a government-aided school run by the Church of South India.

But the police said that the toilet building did not appear to be an old construction.

"The toilet doesn't appear to be an old structure. We are investigating it's age and structural stability. The school has just given us a complaint," a senior police official told NDTV.

Further details are awaited.