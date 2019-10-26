2-Year-Old Trapped In Tamil Nadu Borewell For 18 Hours, NDRF Joins Rescue

Sujith Wilson is trapped in a depth of 65 feet inside the borewell.

Rescuers in Tamil Nadu are making frantic efforts to save a two-year-old boy who has been trapped in a borewell at a depth of 65 feet without food or water for over 18 hours.

Sujith Wilson fell into a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli while playing near his house at 5:30 pm on Friday.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force is on its way to join efforts to rescue the boy. "The team will join the rescue effort in less than two hours. The boy is trapped in a depth of 65 feet," senior police officer in Tiruchirappalli Ziauk Haque told NDTV.

Rescue teams rushed the spot and first dug land next to the borewell using an earthmover to create a tunnel to reach Sujith. However, they had to stop drilling after hitting rocks.

Efforts to rescue Sujith Wilson are still on.

It is not clear yet how deep the borewell is. While some say it is 600-feet deep, others put its depth at 1,000 feet.

"Sujith was trapped at a depth of about 26 feet and was responding to calls. Initially one of his hands was knotted using a rope sent through a pipe and he remained in a depth of 26 feet. Attempts to knot the other hand too and pull him up slipped in the last moment," Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar, who is on the ground with rescuers, said.

Besides fire and rescue teams, a Madurai-based plumber, whose robotic innovation had helped rescue a trapped child, is also at the spot.

Though oxygen is being supplied into the borewell, rescuers are concerned that being without and water for hours will pose a threat to the child's life.

