2 Boys, Man, Allegedly Sexually Abuse Class 11 Girl In Tamil Nadu

The boys were friends of the 16-year-old survivor and are students of classes 8 and 9.

Read Time: 1 min
The police said the accused gave the girl a spiked drink, but a probe is underway. (Representational)
Chennai:

Two boys have been apprehended and a man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl who has completed class 11 in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. The boys were friends of the 16-year-old survivor and are students of classes 8 and 9.

The incident took place in a park. The police said the accused gave the girl a spiked drink, but an investigation is underway.

The Kancheepuram District Police have registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

This comes amid a spurt in cases of sexual offences against women in Tamil Nadu. However, police argue that survivors are coming forward to report every such violation due to increased awareness.

Law Minister Reghupathy recently said the stringent action being taken and recent convictions in sexual assault cases have given confidence that there would be justice, with punishment to perpetrators.

