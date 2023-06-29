2 Arrested For Placing Mobile Camera In Change Room At Fashion Retail Outlet In Tamil Nadu

Upon interrogation, the man confessed to the crime, the police said. (Representational Image)

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested allegedly for placing a mobile phone camera inside a trial room at a popular fashion retail chain in Thirukoilur in Tamil Nadu, police said today.

The incident came to light on June 26 after a customer spotted the mobile phone camera inside the trial room and immediately raised alarm.

Following her complaint, police examined the CCTV footage at the showroom to find that two employees had placed the mobile camera and operated it.

Upon interrogation, the man confessed to the crime and along with him, his sister was arrested, a senior police official said.

