Woman Commits Suicide After Husband Dies In Road Accident

Her husband, Anand Surekha, a cloth merchant, had died in a road accident on Friday.

Surat | | Updated: January 15, 2018 22:19 IST
Bystanders below tried to catch her as she was falling however the effort was unsuccessful

Surat:  A woman jumped from her fifth floor residence and died after being distraught with grief over the death of her husband in a road accident on Friday, police said.

Shweta Surekha,35, jumped from the fifth floor of Surya Apartment in Umra locality, police said. Her husband, Anand Surekha, a cloth merchant, had died in a road accident on Friday.

CCTV footage from the apartment captured the moment she fell from the house. Even as she is falling down, two people below the apartment are seen rushing to break her fall. While one of them reaches to catch her in his arms, she falls and dies, with the person sustaining injuries in his arms.

"Shweta Surekha killed herself after jumping from the her fifth floor residence by breaking the bathroom window. She took the extreme step as she was disturbed following the death of her husband in a road accident on Friday," an official from Umra police station said.

Police said that no suicide note had been found.

