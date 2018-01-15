Woman Commits Suicide After Husband Dies In Road Accident

Shweta Surekha,35, jumped from the fifth floor of Surya Apartment in Umra locality, police said. Her husband, Anand Surekha, a cloth merchant, had died in a road accident on Friday.
CCTV footage from the apartment captured the moment she fell from the house. Even as she is falling down, two people below the apartment are seen rushing to break her fall. While one of them reaches to catch her in his arms, she falls and dies, with the person sustaining injuries in his arms.
Police said that no suicide note had been found.