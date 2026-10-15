Video: Surat's 36-Year-Old Skating Garba Tradition Eyes New World Record

Garba grounds across Surat are showcasing a variety of performances this Navratri, but one unique tradition is attracting particular attention. Known for its love of innovation, the city has once again put skating Garba in the spotlight. Children and young adults are performing Garba while wearing roller skates and holding Dandiya sticks. Balancing on wheels while spinning, playing Dandiya and performing jumps at the same time is no easy task. Yet participants are taking on the challenge with enthusiasm and dedication.

20 Steps and Months of Practice

Meena Modi, who teaches Dandiya on skates, said participants have learnt around 20 different steps this year. They have been practising for months and are now ready to showcase their skills. According to her, performing Dandiya on skates is far more challenging than traditional Garba. Participants must move in perfect coordination while skating at speed. If one person loses balance, there is a risk of others falling as well.

Maintaining balance and executing jumps together are among the biggest challenges. The constantly moving wheels make it difficult to time movements correctly, and even a small mistake can lead to a fall. Participants range in age from four years old to people in their mid-twenties.

A 36-Year-Old Tradition

Meena Modi said the tradition of Dandiya on skates has been continuing for the past 36 years and is now being carried forward by a third generation of performers.

The group is already recognised in world record books. In a previous event at Surat Gymkhana, around 250 participants performed Dandiya on skates together. The performance was also featured on Zee TV's Shabaash India. The group is listed in both the Limca Book of World Records and the RHR World Records.

Eyeing Another World Record

The performers are now working towards another milestone. Meena Modi hopes to bring together more than 500 participants for a skating Dandiya performance.

This time, the group plans to add hula hoops to the act, creating an even greater challenge. Performing Dandiya while balancing on skates and simultaneously using hula hoops will require considerable skill and coordination. Preparations are already underway.

Modi said she aims to provide children with a unique platform to showcase their talent while attempting another world record.

'It's Fun, You Should Try It'

Shanaya Agarwal, one of the participants, said skating Garba offers a completely different experience from traditional Garba and is something children enjoy immensely.

She began practising in August and admits it was difficult at first. However, she said regular practice helped her gain confidence and improve her skills.

Shanaya encouraged others to give it a try, saying that while the initial learning phase can be challenging, it soon becomes enjoyable and rewarding.

The unique form of skating Garba highlights not only the dedication and confidence of Surat's young performers but also the city's efforts to preserve and reinvent a 36-year-old tradition. With plans for a record attempt involving more than 500 participants and hula hoops, all eyes are now on whether Surat can once again make history this Navratri.