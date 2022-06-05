Cycle Rally On World Environment Day In Gujarat's Surat

This year's World Environment Day theme is 'Only One Earth'. (Representational)

A cycle rally was organized by Surat city police on Sunday, informed the officials.

The event was organized on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"On World Environment Day, different programs are organized in the country and the world. The cyclothon was organized by Surat city police in which Surat Police personnel and different people of the city joined," said Commissioner of Police Surat, Ajay Kumar Tomar.

Various events and plantation drives have been arranged to celebrate World Environment Day.

The corporates have come up with solutions to minimize the impact of emissions on the planet.

This year's theme is 'Only One Earth' calls for a transformative change to policies and choices to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a program on 'Save Soil Movement' at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the program. 'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it.

