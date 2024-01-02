Surat Police Bust Bangladeshi Human Trafficking Network, 10 Arrested

A total of nine Bangladeshis and an Indian have been caught.

Surat police claimed to have nabbed ten people, including nine Bangladeshi citizens and busted a Bangladeshi network involved in human trafficking in India.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said Surat Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) and Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) have caught some Bangladeshi criminals who entered India illegally.

"They used to bring in other people from Bangladesh and create fake documents for them here to establish them as Indian citizens," he said.

The Commissioner further said that the accused used to bring men and women from Bangladesh to India on the pretext of getting employment and more money for them. And by bringing women to India with this allurement, the accused used to put them in the business of spa and prostitution.

"The documents found with them include Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, election cards, driving licenses, etc., which were created through a Photoshop application by a person living in Vadodara whose name is Akash Sanjaybhai Mankar," he said.

"A total of nine Bangladeshis and an Indian named Akash Sanjaybhai Mankar have been caught," he said, adding that of these nine Bangladeshi people, six are men and three are women.

The Commissioner further mentioned that a total of seven other offences have been registered in different police stations against the accused.

"The items recovered from them include fake documents and mobile phones. Apart from this, some currency of Bangladesh, laminated copies of their original IDs of Bangladesh, and driving licences have also been recovered," the Commissioner said.

"Now the SOG and PCB teams will together investigate this matter and what further action was taken against them," he added.

He further said that with the help of fake documents, the accused have also taken out a loan, with the help of which they bought a car and two two-wheelers.

Further investigation into the matter is on, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)