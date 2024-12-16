Stressed Surat Man Chops His Fingers To Avoid Working At Relative's Office

The man had been stressed at work and wanted a way out.

A 32-year-old man in Surat, Gujarat severed four fingers on his left hand due to work-related stress, according to the city police, as cited by news agency PTI. The man, identified as Mayur Tarapara, was working as a computer operator at his relative's diamond firm but could not cope with the work pressure and wanted a way out. The accused landed on the plan of chopping his fingers as it would have made him unfit for the job which primarily required using a computer.

As per the police, Tarapara told officials that he found his fingers missing after falling unconscious on the side of a road when he was on his way to a friend's house. During the preliminary stages, it was insinuated that the fingers may have been cut and taken away for black magic purposes.

Inconsistencies emerge

However, when the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) launched its probe, several inconsistencies emerged in Tarapara's story. His personal belongings including the motorcycle, phone and cash were untouched with police unable to find any evidence of an attack as well. After being confronted with the evidence, Tarapara gave in quickly and revealed the truth.

"Tarapara confessed that he bought a sharp knife from a shop near Char Rasta in Singanpore. Four days later, on Sunday night, he went to Amroli Ring Road and parked his motorcycle there. At around 10 pm, he cut off four fingers with a knife and tied a rope near the elbow to prevent blood flow. He then put the knife and fingers in a bag and threw it away," the official said.

Explaining his plight to the police, Tarapara said he felt 'trapped' in his job due to family obligations as his employer was a relative of his father. He said he did not have the courage to tell anyone that he no longer wanted to work in the accounts department of his firm, Anabh Gems, located in Varachha Mini Bazaar.

Tarapara is reportedly married and has a two-year-old daughter. He earned Rs 50,000 per month while his father lived in their native village of Wadhvan in Surendranagar district.

Amroli police is carrying out further probe, the officials informed.