Gujarat Artists Pay Tribute To Indian Air Force With Colourful Rangoli

Six artists from Gujarat came together to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force by making colourful and thoughtful rangoli patterns at a shopping mall in Surat.

Themed around the recent Indian Air Force air strike in Balakot and 2016 surgical strikes, the artists designed 17 different patterns that showed the Indian Air Force aircraft, the national flag, portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abhinandan Varthaman and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, among others.

"To show the support to our brothers who fight for us while we sleep in peace, we have made these colourful pictures," said Ashwin Jahriwala, one of the six artists.

Praising Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was held under captivity in Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight, Mr Jahriwala added, "Abhinandan is a real-life hero and I am glad that I am able to convey his heroic deeds to the world in a colourful way."

