Gujarat BJP Leader Gets Notice For Allegedly Dancing In Drunk State

Piyush Shivshaktiwalam has been issued a show-cause notice.

In an embarrassment for the ruling BJP in Gujarat, one of its corporator from Surat was captured on camera while purportedly dancing in an inebriated condition.

Piyush Shivshaktiwalam, who represents Sagrampura municipal ward in the Surat Municipal Corporation, has now been issued a show-cause notice, Surat BJP chief Nitin Bhajiyawala said on Monday.

Manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited in Gujarat.

The corporator was allegedly enjoying a party with a group of people at the farm house.

Meanwhile, Mr Shivshaktiwala on Monday denied that he had consumed liquor at the party.

He said a bottle shown in the video contained fruit juice.

"I have a liquor permit which was granted to me on a health ground. I danced at the party but did not consume liquor. Dancing is not a crime. I will issue a clarification to the party about this. The bottle had no liquor but fruit juice in it," he told reporters.

Stating that they will seek the corporator's suspension from the BJP, Mr Bhajiyawala said such act is not acceptable in a state like Gujarat where liquor is prohibited.

"Being a public representative, such behaviour is not acceptable from Shivshaktiwala," he said.