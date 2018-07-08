Two Amarnath Pilgrims Die, Number Of Dead Rises To 14

The death toll in this year's yatra, which began on 28 June, has now risen to 14. (Representational)

Two pilgrims died due to natural causes, taking the death toll in this year's pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas to 14, police said today.

A woman pilgrim, Lakshmi Bhai, 54, a resident of Hyderabad, died due to cardiac arrest at Baltal base camp of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir during the night, a police official said.

The official said the body is lying at the base camp hospital.

Another pilgrim, Ravinder Nath, 72, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was taken ill and admitted to SKIMS hospital in Soura. He passed away at the hospital today, the official said.

