Terrorists Holed Up In Pulwama House After Failed Weapon-Snatching Bid: Police

Police personnel accompanying BJP leader Anwar Khan foiled the attempt, during which constable Bilal Ahmad received a bullet injury.

Srinagar | | Updated: March 15, 2018 21:50 IST
3 terrorists are trapped in an undisclosed location and engaged in an exchange of fire

Srinagar:  Three terrorists were allegedly holed up in a house in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, after a failed bid to snatch the weapon of the personal security officer of a BJP leader, the police said.

The terrorists tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the PSO of BJP leader Anwar Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

He added that the police personnel accompanying Khan foiled the attempt, during which Ahmad received a bullet injury.

State Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid confirmed the incident, saying an operation was going on to flush out the terrorists.

"Three terrorists are trapped in an undisclosed location and engaged in an exchange of fire after an unsuccessful attempt of weapon-snatching from the PSO of a protected person," he said.

Ahmad was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, a police official said.

Another police personnel was reportedly injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists, but officials did not confirm it.

