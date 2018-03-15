Terrorists Holed Up In Pulwama House After Failed Weapon-Snatching Bid: Police

The terrorists tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the PSO of BJP leader Anwar Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.
He added that the police personnel accompanying Khan foiled the attempt, during which Ahmad received a bullet injury.
State Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid confirmed the incident, saying an operation was going on to flush out the terrorists.
"Three terrorists are trapped in an undisclosed location and engaged in an exchange of fire after an unsuccessful attempt of weapon-snatching from the PSO of a protected person," he said.
Another police personnel was reportedly injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists, but officials did not confirm it.