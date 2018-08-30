Terrorists Abduct Policeman's Son In Jammu And Kashmir

"Terrorists abducted Nasir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, a policeman. A manhunt has been launched to trace the terrorists," said a police source.

Srinagar | | Updated: August 30, 2018 23:38 IST
Police sources said terrorists barged into the house of a policeman. (Representational)

Srinagar: 

After abducting a policeman's son on Wednesday from Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, terrorists on Thursday evening abducted the son of another policeman from the same area, officials said.

Police sources said terrorists barged into the house of a policeman in Midoor village and took away his son.

"Terrorists abducted Nasir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, a policeman. A manhunt has been launched to trace the terrorists," said a police source.

On Wednesday, terrorists abducted Asif Ahmad Rather, son of another policeman, from Pinglish village in Tral area.

Following the abduction of Asif Ahmad Rather, college mates of the victim and his mother appealed to the terrorists not to harm him.

