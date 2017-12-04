Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season

Srinagar recorded the coldest night this winter as the minimum temperature dipped to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius even as Leh continued to reel under extreme sub-zero temperatures.The night temperature across Kashmir division, including Ladakh, stayed below the freezing point last night with some places registering a dip in the mercury from the previous night, an official of the Meteorological department said.Leh in Ladakh region recorded a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius last night, against minus 8.6 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night. Qazigund, Kupwara, Gulmarg, Kokernag and Pahalgam recorded lower temperatures than Sunday night.The mercury is likely to drop further as the weather would remain mainly dry over the next few days, the MeT official said.