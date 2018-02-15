Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Opened To Clear Stranded Vehicles "The highway has been restored for stranded vehicles only. Vehicles from Jammu would not be allowed to proceed towards Srinagar at the moment," a senior traffic department officer said.

The highway connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of India was closed for traffic on Monday. (PTI) Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was today opened to clear vehicles stranded on it after the road remained shut for four days due to landslides caused by heavy rains and snowfall, an official said.



"The highway has been restored for stranded vehicles only. Vehicles from Jammu would not be allowed to proceed towards Srinagar at the moment," a senior traffic department officer said.



The arterial road, which has been closed since Monday, was briefly re-opened for traffic on Tuesday but had to be closed again due to landslides.



The highway, the only all-weather road link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of India was closed for traffic on Monday as Kashmir experienced the season's first major snowfall.



The closure of the highway resulted in shooting of prices of essential commodities in the valley while fresh vegetables disappeared from the market.



Divisional administration officials, however, maintained that there was adequate stock of essential commodities in the valley.



