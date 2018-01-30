Pakistan Firing in J&K: Deputy Chief Minister Says Situation "Very Bad" Lawmakers across parties raise escalation in tensions at LoC and International Border in state assembly, deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh says situation "very bad"

Share EMAIL PRINT Deputy Chief Minister of J&K says situation along LoC "very bad" Jammu: There was uproar in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly today as lawmakers, across party lines raised the issue of Pakistan shelling along the Line of Control, forcing Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh to describe the situation as "very bad".



Mr Singh said that administration has been directed to provide safe shelters and other facilities to people who have been forced to leave their homes along the Line of Control in Rajouri.



During the Question Hour, lawmaker from the Bhartiya Janata Party, Ravinder Raina, said, "There is continuous heavy firing and shelling going on along LoC in my Nowshera assembly constituency and people are being forced to flee". He said schools have been shut and houses have been damaged; he called for a reply from the government on this "urgent situation".



Mr Raina demanded that a ministerial team be sent to assess the situation in Nowshera sector. Both CPM and BJP lawmakers supported him. Today, again Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.



Fourteen people, including seven civilians, have been killed and over 70 injured in intense shelling by Pakistan in Jammu, Kathua, Samba Poonch and Rajouri districts, from January 18 - 22. Spike in tension resulted in displacement of thousands of residents in border villages. Over 300 schools along the LoC and IB were closed last week for the safety of villagers.





