Pakistan Firing in J&K: Deputy Chief Minister Says Situation 'Very Bad'

Mr Singh said that administration has been directed to provide safe shelters and other facilities to people who have been forced to leave their homes along the Line of Control in Rajouri.
During the Question Hour, lawmaker from the Bhartiya Janata Party, Ravinder Raina, said, "There is continuous heavy firing and shelling going on along LoC in my Nowshera assembly constituency and people are being forced to flee". He said schools have been shut and houses have been damaged; he called for a reply from the government on this "urgent situation".
Mr Raina demanded that a ministerial team be sent to assess the situation in Nowshera sector. Both CPM and BJP lawmakers supported him. Today, again Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.
