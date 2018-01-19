NDTV Blanket Drive: Spreading Warmth As Kashmir Shivers Amid Harshest Winter Spell A blanket drive is underway by the NGO Uday Foundation in Kashmir valley for the needy in hospitals and orphanages.

As Kashmir shivers amid the harshest winter spell, locally known as 'Chillai Kalan' a



Ghulam Qadir, 70, from Pulwama in South Kashmir, admitted at the Bone And Joints Hospital of Srinagar, is one such person who has received help. "We got blankets and this is very helpful for us. May God help those who made donated it," he shared.



Another patient from Pampore at the hospital shared, "I am admitted to the hospital because of an injury and blankets are very helpful in this cold weather."



'Chillai kalan', the worst spell of winters in Kashmir, has seen temperatures dropping as low to minus six degrees in Srinagar during the nights.



Senior Jammu Kashmir police officials are distributing blankets to patients and their attendants.



"It is a good partnership and it should continue. Other things like utensils and washing machines should also be donated to orphanages," said GH Bhat, Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir.



"I think it is a good thing that NDTV and Uday Foundation have collaborated with the J&K police also, it is very cold. This will be very helpful for people coming from far flung areas," said Imtiyaz Ismail, SSP Srinagar.



