BJP Youth Wing Leader Killed By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir

A 30-year-old youth wing leader belonging to the BJP was allegedly killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.Gowhar Ahmed Bhat's body was found, with his throat slit, in an orchard in Kiloora. Mr Bhat was the district president of the BJP's youth wing, the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was a resident of Bongam area in Shopian.In a series of tweets, BJP President Amit Shah condoled Mr Bhat's death by saying that terrorists could not stop the youth from choosing a better future."Pained to learn about the brutal murder of our @BJYM District President Gowhar Ahmed in Shopian, J&K. My deepest condolences to his family. Terrorists must realise that they cannot stop the youth of the valley from choosing a better future for themselves," Mr Shah wrote in a tweet.In another tweet, Mr Shah said, "Terrorists must realise that they cannot stop the youth of the valley from choosing a better future for themselves."Mr Shah also tweeted saying that the BJP stood firmly with Mr Bhat's family.