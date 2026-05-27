The company's plan to go public on the stock market in June 2026 is a significant step in its transformation, stemming from the late Shri Ratan Tata's vision of a nation-building initiative. The upcoming stock market listing in June 2026 is a transformational milestone inspired by the late Shri Ratan Tata's vision of nation-building.

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd has become the first Indian company to receive stock exchange listing approval through the IBC scheme of PPIRP, marking a key milestone in its transformation journey and long-term growth vision. The company is likely to begin operations on the Bombay Stock Exchange around June 3, 2026.

This will mark the stock market debut of Lord's Mark Industries and the beginning of a new phase for the company, which has been restructured for the future and is focused on contributing to India's development narrative in sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, infrastructure, and advanced technologies-areas driven by resilience, governance, and innovation.

The approval reflects years of strategic rebuilding, institutional strengthening, and visionary leadership under Sachidanand Upadhyay, whose entrepreneurial philosophy has been influenced by the ideals and legacy of Shri Ratan Tata.

Upadhyay has consistently believed that businesses must go beyond profitability and serve as instruments of national progress, employment generation, and long-term social impact-a principle he closely associates with Ratan Tata's leadership journey. His admiration for Tata's humility, ethics, nation-first approach, and institution-building mindset has been a guiding force behind Lord's Mark Industries' evolution.

The company believes this moment is not only a financial milestone but also an emotional one, reinforcing its commitment to building an Indian enterprise rooted in trust, responsibility, and long-term value creation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, said: "This achievement is deeply emotional and profoundly important for all of us at Lord's Mark Industries. Becoming the first company to receive listing approval under the IBC scheme of PPIRP is not merely a corporate milestone; it is a reflection of resilience, belief, and our commitment to building an institution with purpose. Shri Ratan Tata has always been one of the greatest inspirations in my life. His vision of nation-building, ethical leadership, and creating businesses that positively impact society has shaped my thinking and entrepreneurial journey in many ways. I have always admired how he built institutions with compassion, integrity, and a long-term commitment to India's growth. As we prepare to enter the public markets, we do so with humility and responsibility. This marks the beginning of a larger journey for Lord's Mark Industries-one focused on innovation, national contribution, and creating sustainable long-term value for stakeholders and the country."

The listing approval is expected to significantly strengthen the company's institutional visibility, investor confidence, and growth momentum as it enters its next phase of expansion and transformation.

For more details, visit: https://lordsmark.com/