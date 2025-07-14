Deakin University And NDTV Celebrate Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship Finalists

New Delhi: In an auditorium filled with hope, pride, and anticipation, twenty extraordinary Indian students stood poised to take a leap that could change their lives forever. These finalists of the Deakin University Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship were not just competing for a fully funded education in Australia; they were stepping into the spotlight as the next generation of global changemakers.

Held in New Delhi, the scholarship finale wasn't your typical academic competition. With over 7,000 applications received from across India, these top contenders had already cleared multiple rounds.

The final task? A 90-second elevator pitch followed by a rapid-fire Q&A that would test not just their intellect, but their clarity, confidence, and capacity for leadership. The event was more than a selection process. It was a celebration of Deakin's commitment to access, equity, and excellence, values embodied in its ‘Changing Lives' initiative. A scholarship that goes beyond tuition The Vice Chancellor's Scholarship is part of a broader vision by Deakin University to make global education more accessible to highly ambitious, meritorious students, especially those for whom finances may stand in the way of opportunity.

It offers a full tuition waiver and prioritised on-campus accommodation for undergraduate or postgraduate study in Australia. Priyanka Singh, Executive Director (South Asia), Deakin University, in her address at the event, said,

"This is not just about financial aid. It's about giving students a platform to step into leadership, to become ambassadors of impact, and to strengthen the ties between India and Australia."

Since its inception, the scholarship has enabled over 50 Indian students to pursue their academic goals in Australia. Many of these graduates have returned to create a meaningful impact across sectors, exemplifying a futuristic global vision.

The right platform This year, the programme expanded its reach through a landmark partnership with NDTV, bringing national visibility to the scholarship and ensuring that students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds had a chance to apply. Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, described the scholarship as a cornerstone of the Australia–India relationship, said,

"These students are torchbearers and ambassadors of the dynamic and close-knit bilateral corridor. Students have already benefited immensely through this programme and given back to their communities in equal measure or more."

The collaboration with NDTV, she added, helped provide the right launchpad while ensuring this message reached every corner of the country. A jury guided by vision and voice The panel of judges, which included Ravneet Pawha, Suchetana Ray (Executive Editor, NDTV), and Dr. Kamlesh Vyas (Partner, Deloitte India), had the difficult task of selecting the winners. What truly impressed the jury amidst the competition was the genuine passion and clear sense of purpose each student brought to their pitch. Ms. Ray said,

"What stood out among all the students were three things - communication skills, clarity of thought, and the sincerity in their problem-solving approach. Their ability to encapsulate an idea in 90 seconds and propose solutions was extraordinary."

Dr Vyas echoed this sentiment, praising the innovation-led approach to scholarship selection.

"This is a brilliant initiative. The ideas challenge format was rigorous and inspiring. These students have really risen to the occasion."

Real Stories, Real Impact For many of the finalists, the experience and the opportunity represented more than just academic advancement. It was a dream redefined and a challenge for their mettle. Their voices resonated with their aspirations.

This scholarship means a lot to me. It's more than just financial relief,' said Arshiya Sharma. Ayush Bhattacharya spoke of overcoming financial hardship and family medical crises, sharing. ‘This scholarship is providing me with an opportunity which otherwise would not have been accessible,' he said. For Kashish Gambhir, it opens the door to life in a new country and a chance to pursue his dreams for an Australian experience.

After much deliberation, 10 outstanding students were announced as recipients of the 2025 Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship. Among them were Harshini Rathika Kishor Kumar Singh, Kuvam Singh Aulakh, Muskaan Jubbal, Neha SunilKumar Kannath, Pranathi Mehra, Priyanshi David, Rishita Yadav, and Sanjith Lakshmanan Kasi Viswanathan. Each finalist was applauded not just for their talent, but their perseverance and promise. Pranathi Mehra, a finalist, sums up the scholarship as a bridge between two worlds,

"While India has given me the roots and the rigorous training in academics, I believe Australia will offer me the wings to fly higher and create world impact."

Deakin's Changing Lives initiative continues to demonstrate how education can become a transformative force for individuals, communities, and nations. By combining academic rigour, leadership development, and international exposure, it offers India's brightest minds a gateway to global citizenship.

Through its ongoing partnership with NDTV, Deakin is taking this mission to an even wider audience to amplify impact, break barriers, and inspire a new generation of thinkers, doers, and leaders. To learn more about the Vice Chancellor's Scholarship and Deakin's work in India, visit www.deakin.edu.au.