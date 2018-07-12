Unreserved Passengers To Benefit From South Central Railways New App

The 'UTS' App can be downloaded on Android, Windows or iPhone smartphones. (Representational)

The Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) would soon launch a Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app for the benefit of unreserved passengers.

The app would be available from the midnight of July 15, SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav told reporters in Hyderabad today.

The 'UTS' App can be used for buying Paperless Unreserved Journey tickets, season tickets and platform tickets, he said.

Journey tickets can be booked 15 metres away from station and within five kms of the station where the journey commences, he said.

The booked ticket particulars will be saved in the mobile phone which can be shown to the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), he further said.

The 'UTS' App can be downloaded and installed on Android, Windows or iPhone smartphones, Mr Kumar said.

The app is going to be a "game-changer" as long queues are witnessed during the festival seasons and using the application would benefit the passengers in a big way, he added.