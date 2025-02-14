3 Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Junior

Three Class XI students from a government school in Tamil Nadu's Salem district have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl from a junior class.

The assault reportedly took place on campus on January 22. But it was only reported on February 5, after a classmate told a teacher, who then informed the principal the following day.

However, the police have said there was then a delay on the part of the principal.

On February 10 the girl's uncle took matters into his own hand; he dialled 1098 - the 24-hour helpline for children in need - after which Child Welfare officials conducted an initial inquiry and alerted the police. A senior cop told NDTV an investigation is ongoing.

Police have filed charges under POCSO, or the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and sent all three to an observation home.

The officer also said action will be taken, if necessary, against school authorities.

The Salem incident is the most recent of a number of sexual assault complaints from across the state, starting with the attack on a woman student on the campus of Chennai's Anna University.

The Anna University sexual assault case triggered a massive political row, with the state's main opposition party - the AIADMK - criticising the ruling DMK over the law-and-order situation.

The BJP, a bit-part player in the state's political landscape, also hit out at the ruling party.

The DMK was also criticised after the accused was found to be a party sympathiser.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, last month, responded to those attacks, insisting the accused, a roadside food vendor, would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Among the other recent sex assault cases, last week five office-bearers from a privately-run school in Trichy district were arrested for sexually harassing a Class IV girl. Those arrested include the school's headmistress. In that instance too, POCSO charges were filed.

And, on Thursday, a senior Chennai Police officer - who held a Joint Commissioner-rank - has been suspended following sexual harassment allegations by a female colleague.

Faced with these many cases, the opposition has dismissed Mr Stalin's assurances and said the sheer numbers are indications of the declining law-and-order situation and the lack of security for women.

The DMK has denied this and pointed to the fact that in these, and most other, cases the accused have been caught. Law Minister S Regupathy said, "Survivors have confidence in our government and (that is why) they complain... (knowing we will) bring guilty to book..."

Tamil Nadu will hold an Assembly election next year; the DMK, which is allied with the Congress, thumped the AIADMK (then part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance) in the 2021 election, winning 133 of the state's 234 seats - up from just 44 in the 2016 poll.

