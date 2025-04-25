Tamil Nadu's DMK vs RN Ravi In Fresh Squabble Over Vice-Chancellors

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and Governor RN Ravi are at loggerheads, again.

This time it is over Mr Ravi alleging Chief Minister MK Stalin used the state police force to deter vice-chancellors from attending a conference chaired by him in the hill-town of Ooty.

Mr Ravi - whom the Supreme Court rebuked this month for withholding assent to 10 bills cleared, each twice over, by the Tamil Nadu government - declared Mr Stalin's behaviour was reminiscent of the Emergency imposed by late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Is MK Stalin afraid of the consequences of a rise in standards of state universities... that this could be a threat to his political future?" the Governor, roiled in a row with the state government over appointment of vice-chancellors to state-run colleges and universities, asked.

The DMK hit back quickly and declared "intimidation is in the BJP's DNA".

The Tamil party has frequently accused Mr Ravi of acting on behest of the BJP - which appoints governors - to deliberately delay implementation of laws and scuttle the state's development.

"We have it in us to stand for the state's rights. There is no provision in the Constitution to make governors chancellors of state universities," Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said.

On existing vice-chancellors skipping the Governor's conference, Mr Chezhiaan said they had "understood the Supreme Court verdict" and had chosen to boycott the event.

"How can the state government be responsible? The Governor convened the meet disrespecting the law... does that mean the vice-chancellors should do it too?"

The head-to-head between the Tamil Nadu government and Mr Ravi - at least on the issue of withholding assent for bills - came to a big denouement on April 8 after the Supreme Court said Mr Ravi had not acted in good faith, and that his actions were "illegal" and "arbitrary".

READ | Supreme Court Verdict On Governor's Powers In Tamil Nadu Case

The verdict was hailed as "historic" by Chief Minister Stalin, who said it was a win for all states, referring to similar disputes between non-BJP states and their respective governors.

READ | "Historic...": MK Stalin Welcomes Supreme Court Rap For Governor

In addition, the court also specified timelines for governors and the President to assent to bills passed by state legislatures; that section of the verdict led the BJP's Nishikant Dubey to attack the judiciary.

Mr Dubey's comments - from which the BJP distanced itself - included accusing the Supreme Court of "taking this country towards anarchy". Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also weighed in, declaring elected representatives, or the MPs, the "ultimate masters of the Constitution".

READ | "No Authority Over Parliament": J Dhankhar Takes Aim At Top Court

Meanwhile, the 10 bills at the centre of the dispute in Tamil Nadu were notified April 12.

The DMK and Governor Ravi also clashed last week over the latter's comment about crimes against Dalits in Tamil Nadu. His remarks drew sharp comments from Mr Chezhiaan, who reminded the Governor that six BJP-ruled states account for 81 per cent of such crimes.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.