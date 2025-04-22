Top Court's Bar Association Condemns Nishikant Dubey's Comments, Demands Action

The Supreme Court Bar Association has condemned BJP leader Nishikant Dubey over his comments against the Supreme Court, saying it was not just defamatory but "amounts to contempt of court".

In a resolution, the association expressed hope that the Attorney General will agree to contempt of court action against the BJP MP.



On Sunday, Mr Dubey expressed a series of strong comments against the top court, accusing it of unleashing anarchy and "inciting religious wars".

"The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament?... How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to take a decision within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this..." said Mr Dubey, which sparked waves of criticism.