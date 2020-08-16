Sabarimala Temple Opens For Monthly Pooja, Devotees Barred Due To COVID

The Sabarimala Temple has opened for the monthly five-day rituals (File)

The famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened today on the eve of the monthly five-day pooja for the Malayalam month of Chingam but the bar on devotees' entry will continue as per COVID-19 health protocol.

The temple will remain open till August 21 and only the usual rituals will be conducted, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill temple, said, adding, devotees will not be allowed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board, in a release, also said the temple will again open for the Onam rituals from August 29 to September 2.

The Board had earlier said devotees to the shrine will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan (visit), when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)