Rajinikanth Always Stood To Protect Tamil Nadu's Interest: BJP Leader CT Ravi

Megastar Rajinikanth is a great leader and has always stood to protect the interest of the nation and the state, BJP state in-charge of Tamil Nadu CT Ravi said today.

"Rajinikanth is a great leader. We respect him. We know his strength. He has always stood to protect the national interest and interest of Tamil Nadu," Mr Ravi said.

The remarks came a day after Rajinikanth announced that he will not enter politics, citing health reasons.

Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had earlier said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also joined BJP in Chennai in the presence of CT Ravi and BJP state President L Murugan.

While expressing disappointment over Rajinikanth not entering politics, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday had said, "I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me. He should be healthy and fine."

Two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The actor was shooting for a film titled "Annaatthe" in Hyderabad. The shoot was halted after crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

