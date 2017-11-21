Puducherry Sailors Arrested In Libya In August, Father Pleas For Their Release

Lawspet resident T Irudayaraj informed Chief Minister Narayanasamy that his sons who were aboard an oil tanker vessel M/V TREK were taken into custody on its arrival at a port in Libya via Malta in August. He said, "My sons once managed to contact their friend and told him about their arrest. They informed us that they would be let off in two months. But it has been almost three months now and there's no news of their release. That's why we approached the Chief Minister. I urge him to take measures for their safe return."
Copies of air tickets and other documents presented by Irudayaraj, who works as a driver, indicate that the men were picked up from Istanbul airport by an agent of the shipping company called DGS Gemi Denizcilik on June 12.
The elder sibling is a BCA graduate and had undergone a maritime training programme whereas James is an ITI qualified candidate.
The Puducherry Chief Minister has promised to take up the matter with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj to ensure their release.