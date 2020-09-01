'Modi Idlis', Priced At Rs 10 Per 4 Pieces, To Be Sold In Tamil Nadu's Salem

The posters have a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a photograph of Mahesh

"Modi Idlis", priced at Rs 10 for four pieces, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are all set to be offered to the public at Tamil Nadu's Salem, courtesy a senior BJP functionary.

"Modi idli" posters have been put up in various parts of the city as part of giving wide publicity to the initiative, a brainchild of BJP propaganda cell state vice president Mahesh.

The posters have the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the left side, 'four idlis for Rs 10' written on the centre and a photograph of Mahesh.

"Lotus hero Mahesh presents Modi idli. Four idlis for Rs 10 with sambar, to be introduced soon in Salem. Made with modern kitchen equipment, tasty and healthy," the posters read.

Salem is the native district of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

"Bharath" R Balasubramanian, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, Media, said the plan was to open 22 shops initially to sell the idlis and depending on its success, the number of outlets will be increased.

Machinery for the project, to make 40,000 idlis per day has already arrived and is expected to start next week, he said.

