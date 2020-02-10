HD Kumaraswamy's Son Nikhil Engaged To Congress Leader's Grand-Niece

Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy today got engaged to Revathi, the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa.

On February 6, Mr Nikhil shared a picture with Ms Revathi on his official Facebook account.

Mr Nikhil's grand father and former prime minister of India HD Deve Gowda attended the event along with several other politicians at the Taj West End.

Mr Nikhil, 30, is a Kannada film actor who made his debut in the bilingual movie Jaguar in 2016. The actor will soon start shooting for his new movie Production No-1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh, widow of former Karnataka actor Ambareesh, in the Mandya constituency in Karnataka.