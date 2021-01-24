Covid Vaccine 99% Safe, Says Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Eatala Rajender said people should come forward to get vaccinated against coronavirus

The COVID-19 vaccine is 99 per cent safe and it is important to get vaccinated, said Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender while hoping everyone would step forward to get inoculated in the coming days.

Speaking to news agency ANI about the decline in the percentage of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 against the target set by the state government, Eatala Rajender said, "Actually, the people (health workers) who had taken a decision to wait to get vaccinated are left now."

"If the COVID-19 vaccination for private health workers starts, then there will be a movement. I appeal to people who have decided to wait to rather get vaccinated now," he added.

