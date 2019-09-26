Stay Out Of Politics, Chiranjeevi Tells Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan

Politics today is all about money, Chiranjeevi said in an interview (File)

It is not worth being in politics if you are a sensitive human being, megastar Chiranjeevi has said, in a message to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. His advice to both the star-turned-politicians: "stay away from politics".

In an interview to popular Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Chiranjeevi said he was "Number One" in his cinematic career when he took the plunge into politics with the intention of "doing good".

"Politics today is all about money and I was defeated in my own constituency using crores of rupees. Same happened to my brother Pawan Kalyan in the recent elections," Chiranjeevi said.

To be in politics you need to face defeat, disappointments and humiliation, the megastar said. He hoped that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were built differently and would be able to face all challenges, disappointments, if they are determined to stay on in politics and work for the people.

Chiranjeevi said he had hoped Kamal Hassan would do well in the recent parliamentary elections but unfortunately that did not happen. Kamal Haasan himself did not contest and his party did not win any seat. Rajinikanth has not yet formed a political party or contested an election.

Chiranjeevi had announced his Praja Rajyam Party in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati in August 2008 and in the 2009 elections, his party won 18 of the 294 seats. He had contested from two places, Tirupati and his hometown Palacole, where he was defeated.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.