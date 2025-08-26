'Harassment Happens Because...': Chennai Cop's Gender Shocker In Stray Dogs Row

The issue of stray dogs and their management has led to a row in Chennai after a confrontation between a policeman and a woman feeding the animals in the city's Thiruvanmiyur area.

The policeman, identified as Karthik, demanded the woman - who filmed the entire exchange on her mobile phone - stop feeding the dogs, which she reportedly has been doing for two decades. He declared the dogs would 'stop coming automatically' if she did not feed them.

During that argument the cop also seemed to blame the young woman after she said a family member - an aunt also there during the confrontation - had been harassed in May 2024.

"If you walk on the beach at midnight (while feeding dogs) ... harassment is bound to happen. If you come to feed the dogs, we will arrest you and take you to the police station," he responded.

The woman then said the police had failed to act despite repeated complaints, and also criticised city authorities for failing to sterilise stray dogs, as required to under the Animal Birth Control law. She then down the cop whose behaviour seemed to suddenly escalate; he began filming the woman, stepped out of the police jeep, and moved forward pointing at her.

The woman then appeared to question the policeman's behaviour and his authority to demand she stop feeding the animals. She pointed out that city authorities' failure to neuter strays had led to their increased numbers in the area, and that dogs had also been dumped on the beach.

According to media outlets, Karthik later claimed he meant to say the woman would be arrested if she was seen on the streets past midnight, a 'clarification' also condemned for appearing to blame women for any harassment they face in public spaces, particularly late at night, and shifting responsibility to ensure citizens' safety away from law enforcement officials.

Also according to reports, no action has been taken against Karthik so far.

Last week the Supreme Court reversed its earlier "too harsh" order on stray dogs in the Delhi and national capital region, i.e., they must be rounded up and shifted permanently to shelters.

The court made a number of modifications to that August 11 order, including ruling that stray dogs could be released from the shelters after sterilisation. The exception would be in cases of aggressive behaviour or rabies. The court also warned people not to feed strays in public.

Also, animal activists and others were warned not to interfere with municipal officials as they collect, neuter, and release the dogs, as the court expanded its orders to apply across India.