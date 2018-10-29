BJP To Observe 1-Day Fast 'To Support Sabariamala Devotees'

The Sabarimala Temple witnessed strings of protests by devotees and priests. (File)

Kerala BJP Chief PS Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday while extending his support to Sabarimala devotees announced that the BJP will observe a day-long fast on October 30 in front of the Deputy General of Police's office in the state capital and will march to Superintendent of Police's office in other districts.

Talking to ANI, Mr Pillai said that a 6-day Rath Yatra from Kasargod to Sabarimala will be organised from November 8.

"Over 4000 innocent people were illegally arrested or detained. So BJP will observe 1-day fast in front of DGP office in Trivandrum and march to SP office in other districts on October 30. November 8th, there will be 6-days Rath Yatra from Kasargod to Sabarimala," he added.

Taking a jibe at Communist Party-led Kerala government, Mr Pillai said that the party leaders are atheists and have taken it on themselves to destroy the temple.

"BJP has decided to continue agitation by supporting devotees of Sabarimala with various types of programmes on October 30 against atrocities inflicted by the state government. Ruling party leaders are all atheists and have decided to destroy Sabarimala," he added.

This comes after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the statements made by Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Sabarimala temple in Kannur are against the constitution and law of the land.

On Saturday, extending support to the Sabarimala devotees protesting against the top court verdict, Mr Shah said, "Kerala government is using oppressive force against devotees of Sabarimala devotees. Since 26th October over 2000 BJP, RSS, Nair Service Society (NSS), BGDC workers have been put in prison. These people have been put in jail under non-bailable offence pertaining to the Damage of Property Control Act; I want to ask the state government, whose property have these people damaged? The way Lord Ayappa's devotees are being oppressed, the BJP stands firmly with them."

The Sabarimala Temple witnessed strings of protests by devotees and priests as few women tried to reach the sanctum sanctorum following the apex court's ruling that came on September 28.

So far, over 2,800 people have been arrested and 490 cases have been registered against protestors who prevented women from entering the temple.