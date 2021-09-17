Bengaluru Metro To Operate From 6 am To 10 pm From Tomorrow

Frequency of Bengaluru's metro trains might be affected on weekends and on holidays (File)

With more and more of the workforce returning to offices and schools resuming offline classes, metro rails in Bengaluru will now operate longer hours, starting tomorrow.

Namma Metro will operate trains from 6 am to 10 pm from tomorrow, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement, adding, the last Metro service of the day will leave the terminal stations at 9:30 pm throughout the week.

The frequency will also increase on the Purple Line and Green Line from Saturday with trains running every five minutes in peak hours and up to every 10 minutes at other times.

"From Silk Institute and Kengeri stations there will be train services every 10 minutes throughout the day," an official release said, adding, the frequency might be affected on weekends and on holidays.

Even as services assume near normalcy, commuters will have to adhere to Covid protocols - wear masks, maintain social distance and hand hygiene, the release said.

Bengaluru Urban reported 310 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours today with six related fatalities. The city also discharged 276 patients in the same period.