Billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Opts For Namma Metro To Beat Traffic: "Great Ride"

Biocon founder and billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw recently swapped her luxury car for a metro ride, surprising commuters. She shared her experience on social media, praising the convenience and speed of the metro and thanking the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). She was accompanied on the ride by Jennifer Erich, whom she referred to as the "Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil". They took the Purple Line from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha.

"Took the purple line from Whitefield to Vidhana with my Namma Metro friend @jennifer_erich, the Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil. Such a quick way to avoid traffic. Great ride. Thanks, OfficialBMRCL," she wrote on X along with a selfie.

Took the purple line from Whitefield to Vidhana with my Namma Metro friend @jennifer_erich the Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil. Such a quick way to avoid traffic. Great ride. Thanks ⁦@OfficialBMRCL⁩ pic.twitter.com/TOSSU6O2iU — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 27, 2025

According to Erich's LinkedIn, she serves as a Geoscience Manager at Exxon Mobil's Bengaluru Technology Centre. Erich replied to Shaw's social media post, saying, "So happy to be your Metro Mentor!! Thanks so much for joining me at my office today,".

So happy to be your Metro Mentor!! Thanks so much for joining me at my office today! ❤️🙏🏻 — Jennifer Erich (@Jennifer_Erich) May 27, 2025

Notably, Namma Metro is the rapid transit system serving the city of Bengaluru (Bangalore), Karnataka, India. "Namma" means "our" in Kannada, the local language. It's a convenient and efficient way to navigate the city, helping reduce traffic congestion. Currently, Namma Metro operates two lines: the purple line and the green line.

The post sparked a wave of appreciation for Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's move, with many users commending her for embracing public transport and highlighting the benefits of using the metro.

One user wrote, "Good to hear. We need more public transport use by the rich and famous in Bengaluru to wean ppl away from their vehicles. The Purple Line needs a lot more capacity during peak hours, though. Gets very crowded, and not particularly comfortable."

Another commented, "Great! A society's progress is measured when the Elite and powerful like you take public transport for travel. Commendable and exemplary."

A third said, "Thank you. Great way to set an example for people to use public transport...save time, save fuel." A fourth added, "It's time Bangaloreans ditched their cars and get on the Metro line and save money, energy and time."