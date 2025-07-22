Bengaluru's Yellow Line Of Namma Metro To Launch Soon, Check All Stations And Routes

Bengaluru's Yellow Line of the Namma Metro, connecting Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) and Bommasandra, has entered its final safety inspections. The safety inspection will be conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) from July 22 to July 25. The Yellow Line stretches around 18.82 kilometres.

The Yellow Line aims to improve connectivity in Bengaluru, reducing traffic congestion and providing a direct interchange with the Green and Pink Lines. It has faced multiple delays and missed several earlier deadlines.

As per the latest reports, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to inaugurate the line this year in August. Initially, three trains will run on this route, with plans to increase frequency and add more trains.

The inspection will be carried out to evaluate the condition and safety of the tracks and also assess the structural integrity of elevated sections. The authority will review the readiness and safety of stations, and verify the functionality and safety of signalling systems. The CMRS will review the Operations Control Centre at the Baiyappanahalli depot on July 25.

The Yellow Line will provide direct access to Electronic City, which is home to major IT firms such as Infosys and Biocon. It will also alleviate traffic at the Silk Board Junction. There will be better connectivity for residential hubs like BTM Layout, HSR Layout, and Bommasandra Industrial Area.

The Yellow Line connects with the Green, Blue and Pink Lines, which improved city-wide transit flows. It aims to reduce road congestion and encourage more metro usage, especially along the tech corridors.

List Of All Stations: