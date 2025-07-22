How Non-Resident Indians Can Use UPI With Foreign Mobile Numbers

UPI Payments For Foreigners: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has provided a platform for Indians to send and receive money online quickly and easily. The benefits can also be availed by the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign nationals, as they can make transactions in India using their foreign mobile numbers. There's no need for an Indian SIM card.

UPI is an instant payment system, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), that allows users to make payments in seconds.

In 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed access to UPI to foreign nationals and NRIs with NRE (Non-Resident External) or NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) accounts. RBI had also updated its Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs).

On June 25, 2025, IDFC First Bank announced in a press release that NRI customers can make UPI payments using their international mobile numbers, without incurring any charges. "This facility is available to all IDFC FIRST Bank NRI customers from 12 countries: Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the USA - for INR-denominated transactions within India," the bank said.

The bank noted that NRIs can use the UPI facility even while being abroad, if the payments are for transactions within India. Such transactions do not attract any foreign exchange charges.

The service is also supported by ICICI Bank, offering services for NRIs in 10 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Managing finances without an Indian SIM card is cost-effective as the transactions are made in INR, avoiding foreign exchange fees. The process is also secure as the system has strong security features, including two-factor authentication and UPI PINs.

How to Link Your International Mobile Number to UPI?

Link your international mobile number with your bank account.

Download a UPI-powered application that supports international mobile numbers and complete the onboarding process.

The transactions need to be permitted, as per the bank's terms and conditions, UPI's official website noted.

List Of Countries Whose Mobile Numbers Can Be Linked

Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

List Of UPI-Powered Applications That Support Linkage Of International Mobile Numbers:

Federal Bank (FedMobile)

ICICI Bank (iMobile)

IndusInd Bank (BHIM Indus Pay)

South Indian Bank (SIB Mirror+)

AU Small Finance Bank (BHIM AU)

BHIM

PhonePe

List Of Banks That Support Linkage Of International Mobile Numbers:

AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, City Union Bank, DBS Bank Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, South Indian Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank.

How It Works:

1. Open an NRE or NRO account with a supporting bank

2. Register your international mobile number with the bank

3. Download a UPI-enabled app and link your account

4. Create a UPI ID and set a secure PIN