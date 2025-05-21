Case Against Instagram Account For Sharing Unsolicited Pics Of Women On Bengaluru Metro

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons after a social media account was found to be sharing photographs of women commuters on Bengaluru's metro rail system without their consent.

The FIR comes after public outrage over an Instagram account that has been posting unsolicited images of women travelling on the Namma Metro. The page, operating under the handle 'Bangalore Metro Chicks', had amassed over 5,000 followers before coming under scrutiny. Following the outrage, and subsequent FIR, all pictures have been deleted from the Instagram handle.

According to police, the images in question were taken inside metro coaches and platforms. There is no indication that the women featured in the photos were aware they were being photographed or had given any form of consent for their images to be used.

The issue first gained attention when a user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) flagged the account and tagged Bengaluru City Police, urging immediate action. The police responded by taking note of the case on their own.